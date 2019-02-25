Home Cities Delhi

Speed detection cameras to come up at 100 more locations in Delhi

96 cameras will be installed by the traffic police at 24 intra-sections for monitoring violations under a 3D radar-based Red Light Violation Detection Camera project.

Published: 25th February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speed detection cameras are likely to be installed at 100 more locations in the national capital in the next four months under an ongoing project of the Delhi Traffic Police. Similarly, 96 cameras will be installed at 24 intra-sections for monitoring red-light violations under the 3D radar-based Red Light Violation Detection Camera (RLVD) project,

The estimated cost of the RLVD leg of the project is Rs 20 crore and is likely to be completed by July. The entire project will cost about Rs 50 crore, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Alok Kumar said. “These cameras are being installed in the city as a part of an ongoing drive to bring down accidents caused by rash driving and over-speeding,” he said. “Reduction in cases of drunken-driving is one of the top most priorities for us.”

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has earlier directed the traffic police complete the procurement process by March 31. According to the official data available with the Delhi Police, there were 112 less road accidents reported in 2018 as compared to 2017 (6,386 cases). Also, the number of injured persons went down from 6,332 to 5,831. However, the number of victims killed in road accidents increased by 6.23 per cent in comparison with the previous year — from 1,510 in 2017 to 1,604 in 2018 — in the national capital.

In 2018, a total number of 1,37,565 challans were issued for over speeding while another 37,188 handed out to those found driving under the influence of alcohol. This year till February 15, as many as 6,355 individuals have already been prosecuted for drunken driving and 12,653 for over-speeding. Kumar said the increase in cases of speed driving and drunken driving across the years “shows that prosecutions have gone up”. “Earlier also, people were involved in such crimes. Now, they are being prosecuted,” the senior police officer said.

