Triennale to be held in multiple cities: Lalit Kala Akademi

The Lalit Kala Akademi plans to hold its 12th Triennale in multiple cities simultaneously alongside its traditional venue in Delhi.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lalit Kala Akademi plans to hold its 12th Triennale in multiple cities simultaneously alongside its traditional venue in Delhi.Till now, the Akademi would hold small-scale events in other cities while the main event, which sees international participation, took place in Delhi.      

“This steering committee is planning to hold the upcoming Triennale in multiple venues so that international artists get the opportunity to see the cultural ambience of other Indian cities. The Akademi is considering hosting parallel events in Bengaluru and Mumbai alongside Delhi,” said Uttam Pacharne chairperson Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA). “Every city has a unique art and culture environment which should be explored. Our idea is to expose global artists to the different cultural vibes throughout the month-long event.”

Kolkata is being considered as one of the venues for the scaled-up events.Last held in 2005, the 12th Triennale is scheduled next year after a long hiatus.  A major art exhibition, the Triennale brings together artists from across national and international arena for showcasing different forms of visual art like graphics, sculptures and paintings, photographs, and architecture.  

“There will be a special focus on tribal art forms. Art forms of tribal artists will be showcased in particular venues. Our idea is to also synergise different cultural institutions like National Gallery of Modern Art, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Indian Council for Cultural Relations during the Triennale. Artists will have the opportunity to get acquainted with India’s rich intangible cultural heritage with IGNCA maintaining the resources,” said an Akademi official.    

To improve the quality of participation, the Akademi’s steering panel is reaching out to global artists directly. “Usually, the Akademi contacts the embassies. This year, we plan to introduce two more categories — a payment category through which artist can enter the Triennale and the panel selecting artists from across the globe. We aim to achieve participation of at least 40 countries,” said the official.

