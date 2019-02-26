Home Cities Delhi

12-year-old pulled out of dengue shock by Delhi doctors

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors in the city were able to successfully treat a 12-year-old who was brought to a private hospital severely bleeding from the nose and mouth and had no pulse and blood pressure.   

The child, suffering from dengue shock syndrome and multiple morbidities including liver failure and kidney injury was resuscitated and then treated over the course of a month at the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

According to the authorities, the immediate line of treatment included respiratory support through ventilation, I/V boluses, blood and blood products and Inotropes to support his failing cardiovascular system.

Doctors said that his survival seemed extremely difficult as he was suffering from liver failure, an acute kidney injury and the acute form of respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).  

Mangla Dembi, Facility Director at the hospital, said, “Dengue Shock Syndrome is a severe form of dengue which affects blood and lymph vessels and if untreated timely, it can lead to a failure of the circulatory system leading to bleeding and permanent organ failure.”

After 13 days of treatment, the boy was on his road to recovery and was extubated.

According to Dr Rahul Nagpal, Head of the department and Director of Paediatrics at the hospital, “For 12 long days, his chances of survival were extremely critical. There were moments of deep despair when everyone lost hope. He had more than once cardiorespiratory arrest.

However, the boy’s courage and the best efforts put in by the team, gave him another chance to live.”There is no specific way to treat the disease and it is often fatal.

Dengue shock syndrome

