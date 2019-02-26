Home Cities Delhi

A tasteful Time-travel

The years saw many manoeuvres and manipulations, but one significant feature rose, that is the emergence of a new cuisine driven out of the amalgamation of both cultures.

By Ayesha Singh
Hangovers aren’t such a bad thing. Especially when they roll out of an intoxication sloping out historic remnants. It carries a stamp of iconicity derived from erstwhile illustriousness that brings famed fables to the table. This is a tale that started in 1612 when Britishers established their presence in India.

The years saw many manoeuvres and manipulations, but one significant feature rose, that is the emergence of a new cuisine driven out of the amalgamation of both cultures. However, upon their retreat, Anglo Indian food wasn’t able to retain its glory. Restaurateurs Ajit Singh and Arpan Gupta, have recreated the nostalgia with their new restaurant called Anglow-Whisky Bar and Anglo Indian Kitchen, as a tasteful ode to the time. The restaurant takes you back to the Khansamas, who lost their eminence once the colonial tightrope loosened.

Seeing the novelty of the cuisine, and the evident lack of it in the city, Anglow comes as a new dining concept introducing people to a palate of unexposed culinary innovations. “Having grown up in an Army background, I knew and enjoyed the popular drinks and dishes from that period. That they were kept away from most non-civilians was unfortunate. Therefore my partner Arpan and I have brought back Anglo-Indian food, which after all, is the new world’s first fusion cuisine,” says Singh.  

Tipsy Pudding, the Creme Brûlée, the Dak Bungalow Curry… these are just some of the classics etched in time. They’re born out of a marriage between Indian ingredients and British flavours. “Take the Railway Mutton Curry, from the first class compartments of the British Indian Railways, when the whites carried their curry mutton with dinner rolls,” says Gupta, adding, “Because these Indian cooks made the dish spicy, the Brit officers added coconut cream to tone down the spices, and vinegar to increase longevity. And you have a hybrid  dish.”

