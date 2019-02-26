Home Cities Delhi

BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for chanting pro-Modi slogans

 A group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it.

Published: 26th February 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MLAs were marshalled out of Delhi Assembly Tuesday for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of hailing the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, speaker Ram Niwas Goel said.

The Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the dastardly Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.

The speaker was accused by the Opposition parties of not giving time to laud the strikes to which Goel said the BJP MLAs chanted "Modi Zindabad" instead of hailing the Indian Air Force.

The BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Matram".

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MLA Delhi Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp