Arvind Kejriwal postpones indefinite hunger strike in view of prevailing Indo-Pak situation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal postponed the much anticipated fast over the demand of statehood on Tuesday, even as the Budget makes a case for the same.On the face, Kejriwal stated that it was postponed due to the prevailing situation after fighter jets of Indian Air Force flew beyond the Line of Control (LoC) and bombarded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp.

“In view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas (fast) for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today,” Kejriwal tweeted.In the Delhi Assembly after the Budget was tabled , the CM said “a strong step was need of the hour”. “We all stand together with government,” he added.

The AAP national convener has vowed to lay down his life for the sake of ensuring full statehood for Delhi. The Opposition, which had termed the entire exercise to be just a political gimmick in the election year, is now gunning for Kejriwal’s change of mind.“Arvind Kejriwal, the U-turn man has cancelled his dharna because he was aware of the fact that the people are not in a mood to listen to him and his real face has been exposed” said Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP president.

In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) 26 February 2019

Actor-CM meet

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan met Kejriwal and discussed prevailing political situations in the country.AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said Haasan had a courtesy meeting with Kejriwal.

Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Melisma in Tamil Nadu last year. Kejriwal was one of the political leaders who attended launch of Haasan’s party in Madurai. Also, the Delhi chief minister had visited Haasan earlier coaxing him to join politics.Sources said, the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is in touch with Haasan over possibility of supporting his party in Tamil Nadu.The AAP could extend support to Haasan in Tamil Nadu or may also have an alliance with his party, they claimed.