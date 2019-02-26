Home Cities Delhi

Delhi International Jazz Festival 2019 returns to the Capital

The festival promises to be bigger with a beautiful venue and soulful performances by renowned bands and artistes for three days.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Pulsar Trio from Germany

By Express News Service

Get ready for one of the biggest musical treats this season, as Delhi International Jazz Festival 2019 is all set to return with impressive bands with a line-up of renowned artistes from all across the world. The festival promises to be bigger with a beautiful venue and soulful performances by renowned bands and artistes for three days.

Set to begin from March 1st in the majestic city of monuments, the festival has witnessed a footfall of more than 1,00,000 people visiting from different parts of the World during its last seven editions, assures an interesting itinerary with artistes from Germany, Mauritius, Israel, Korea, Morocco, Spain, Thailand, Syria, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Austria and India, giving music lovers a taste of jazz.

With regality and beauty blended into one, music enthusiasts will be privy to live performances by famous bands like Pulsar Trio from Germany, Fran Malina Trio from Spain, Go Back Project from Korea, Aziz Ozouss from Morocco and many other artistes. Music connoisseurs will also get to enjoy swing renditions by the much lauded musical band, Lucknow Experiment featuring Paddy from India.

The event will host some of the most renowned music artistes including Hevetter Omry Trio from Israel, Fran Malina Trio from Spain, Asia 7 from Thailand, Jazzmed from Austria amongst others.Since its inception in 2011, the festival has not only garnered warm responses from its audience but has also emerged as an influential musical event that tends to bind people together from different backgrounds and culture.

Celebrating diversity

The music festival will celebrate the essence diversity and richness of World culture and brings them to the doorstep of one of India’s most popular tourist destinations

