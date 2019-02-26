Gender equality summit on March 1

By Express News Service

Global Compact Network India (GCNI), a local arm of United Nations Global Compact, New York is holding the second edition of Gender Equality Summit, 2019 on March 1, 2019.

Over 250 leaders, including leading Industry professionals, policy makers, civil society organizations, academia, and UN agencies are likely to participate in the event.

The theme for this year is Preparing Women for the Future of Work, which revolves around the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and its allied mechanisms and looks at solutions as to how the governments, private sector, not-for-profit organisations and communities at large can contribute towards creating an ecosystem around building safer workplaces.

The objective is to provide equal opportunity to women and their effective participation at workplace. The summit also aims at building a clear roadmap towards gender equality at workplaces. It will focus on bringing in change for equal opportunities in employment for the women.