Government, DMRC reply sought on plea for doors at platforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, the AAP government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on a PIL seeking installation of screen-doors at all metro station platforms to prevent incidents of commuters falling on the tracks.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao issued notices to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Delhi government and the DMRC and sought their replies to the plea by July 25.

The petition, filed by Hussain Mueen Farooq, has also contended that since the beginning of operations in 2002, Delhi Metro did not have a Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) as required under the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act.

Farooq, in his plea, has sought directions to the Centre to appoint someone to the post of CMRS and that screen-doors be set up at all station platforms to ensure that people do not fall on the tracks, either by accident or deliberately to commit suicide. A screen-door is a continuous connected barrier preventing passengers from moving close to the edge.

With PTI inputs