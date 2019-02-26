Indian crafts have lost connect with modern consumer

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

While working with various craft clusters she realised that it is impossible for a buyer or even an industry to visit different destinations to buy craft products. She also felt the need for a touch point through which mutual developmental work could happen. This was in 2003-04. It took Iti Tyagi around a decade to transform her dream into reality with the launch of Crafts Village in 2015. The idea, as she says, was to build a global interface between end buyers and artisans directly, minus middlemen.

Another challenge was to bring craft forms to urban population who had lost touch with the roots and to enable orientation through workshops which would help them perceive crafts beyond decorative objects. Located at Westend Greens in Rangpuri, the Crafts Village is a social enterprise that works for the revival and uplift of crafts and craftspersons. Iti Tyagi who founded this village has been involved in training artisans for various clusters like Balakatti Moradabad and Kutch etc on metalwork, wood, glass, and embroidery etc. So far, more than 7,500 people have been trained. Excerpts from an interview:

How do you ensure a healthy rural and urban balance?

This village has been set up to create a fine balance between rare and exclusive Indian crafts with modern industry and consumer through innovating value chain, which has resulted in higher demand, wages and finally self-empowering communities.We hold workshops to help urban population explore interest in Indian crafts by working on concept, technique and understanding craft forms. During the workshop, the narratives and stories of the rare crafts connect very well with emotions of modern consumers and help them build tangible insights and broader perspectives. These workshops have also resulted in “Less Bargaining” on craft products, people choosing Indian craft products over cheap imported goods to support sustainability and being part of responsible consumption which help increase net sales.

How difficult is it to promote Indian craft?

Very challenging. More so as it has lost connect with modern consumers. To build an interface was a Herculean task. However, we have achieved some bit of it. Also craft sector needs disruptive ideas and innovative approach,at the moment the outlook of craft sector is very-very conservative. There is a greater need to link craft with today’s education and make it a part of mainstream syllabus in schools and colleges to orient Gen-Next with such glorious past, which is not just history but a fascinating future as well.

How has been the experience so far?

Wonderful. In 2016, we marked October 15 as International Craft Day. In 2017, we started International Craft Awards to recognize global talent in craft sector and last year we began celebrating India Craft Week (ICW) as an endeavour for “One World, One Craft”. We have also helped groom the Gen-Next of artisans on design orientation programmes.