Legislators in Delhi Assembly give standing ovation to IAF for carrying out strikes on terror camps

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia presenting the Annual Budget 2019-20 during the Budget session of Delhi Legislative assembly in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Legislators from various parties attending the Delhi Assembly budget session gave a standing ovation on Tuesday to the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory.

While Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel congratulated the Indian Air Force for the strikes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to the soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama attack.

"We are proud of our armed forces and I would like to dedicate our budget to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack," he said in his budget speech.

I am presenting the budget at a time when the country is proud of the IAF strike after the Pulwama attack.

"This budget is to fulfil the dream of the martyrs, for their families and their children who can gain better education," he said.

Amid chants of 'Inquilab Zindabad, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram', BJP legislators were marshalled out by the speaker for chanting pro-Modi slogans instead of hailing the Indian Air Force.

The Speaker said the BJP MLAs chanted "Modi Zindabad" instead of hailing the Indian Air Force.

The opposition parties, however accused the Speaker of not giving time to laud the strikes.

The Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side, 12 days after the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir.

