No political influence in deleting names of Delhi Assembly constituencies' voters: Poll officer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: No political influence took place in the deletion of voters from the electoral rolls pertaining to Assembly constituencies of Delhi, a poll officer informed a court on Monday.

Around four lakh names were deleted from the electoral roll between January 2018 and 2019. Nearly two lakh new voters were added in the list in the last one year, poll office Manoj Kumar told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Kumar submitted there are 1,36,95,291 voters in the Delhi Assembly constituencies as per the final list published on January 18. The court has listed the matter for next hearing on February 28.

The officer gave the statement while deposing as a witness in the defamation complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed by a BJP leader.

Rajeev Babbar, the BJP leader, had sought proceeding against Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena and two others for maligning the party’s reputation by blaming it for the deletion of the names of “voters”.

“All the accused made accusations against BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society viz., Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims etc.,” Babbar said.

In the process, he contended, the party’s reputation was damaged beyond repair.