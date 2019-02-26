Home Cities Delhi

Over 10,000 Delhi Development Authority flats up for grabs in March

The application money is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.

Published: 26th February 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a new housing scheme in the first week of March, offering 10,300 flats under different categories in the city.

The scheme, which was given the final approval during the Authority’s Monday meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, will be exclusively available online. Expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, these flats are located in Vasant Kunj and Narela.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the agency will come out with an advertisement announcing the date for the launch in the first week of March.

“The tentative cost of all category flats is already calculated and has been sent for the finance department’s approval. Following the nod, brochures will be printed and the advertisement will be issued to announce the date and cost of the flats.”    

The application money is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.

A senior DDA official said the applicants would get four-six weeks to complete the formality and the draw may be held in June or July.

“Soon, the panel comprising V-C and other senior officials, including member (finance), member (planning), and principal commissioner (housing), will decide the date for the launch and tentative date for the draw. As per rules, the statutory provisions, the draw should take place with three months after the last date of form submission.”

Work for water supply and sewage network are likely to be completed by July. Incidentally, a significant number of allottees returned their flats in 2014 and 2017 citing lack of basic amenities.  In 2014, a total of 11,544 flats were surrendered and in 2017, the number of surrendered units was 6,000.

In the new scheme, DDA has considerably reduced the cost of its EWS flats. It has decided to allow waiver of departmental charges and interest during construction period.  It will reduce the cost up to Rs 2.5 lakh approximately per unit.

Policy to improve walkability

The Authority also approved a draft policy to improve walkability in the city, suggesting several measures such as the strengthening of existing pedestrian infrastructure, barrier-free footpath, pelican crossings, identifying vending zones, and installation of signages.

Seventeen locations were picked for the pilot project, said the DDA official. The locations include ITO junction, ISBTs, old and New Delhi railway stations, Delhi University (North and South Campus), and  Chandni Chowk among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDA Housing scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp