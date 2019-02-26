Over 10,000 Delhi Development Authority flats up for grabs in March

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch a new housing scheme in the first week of March, offering 10,300 flats under different categories in the city.

The scheme, which was given the final approval during the Authority’s Monday meeting chaired by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, will be exclusively available online. Expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, these flats are located in Vasant Kunj and Narela.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the agency will come out with an advertisement announcing the date for the launch in the first week of March.

“The tentative cost of all category flats is already calculated and has been sent for the finance department’s approval. Following the nod, brochures will be printed and the advertisement will be issued to announce the date and cost of the flats.”

The application money is between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh.

A senior DDA official said the applicants would get four-six weeks to complete the formality and the draw may be held in June or July.

“Soon, the panel comprising V-C and other senior officials, including member (finance), member (planning), and principal commissioner (housing), will decide the date for the launch and tentative date for the draw. As per rules, the statutory provisions, the draw should take place with three months after the last date of form submission.”

Work for water supply and sewage network are likely to be completed by July. Incidentally, a significant number of allottees returned their flats in 2014 and 2017 citing lack of basic amenities. In 2014, a total of 11,544 flats were surrendered and in 2017, the number of surrendered units was 6,000.

In the new scheme, DDA has considerably reduced the cost of its EWS flats. It has decided to allow waiver of departmental charges and interest during construction period. It will reduce the cost up to Rs 2.5 lakh approximately per unit.

Policy to improve walkability

The Authority also approved a draft policy to improve walkability in the city, suggesting several measures such as the strengthening of existing pedestrian infrastructure, barrier-free footpath, pelican crossings, identifying vending zones, and installation of signages.

Seventeen locations were picked for the pilot project, said the DDA official. The locations include ITO junction, ISBTs, old and New Delhi railway stations, Delhi University (North and South Campus), and Chandni Chowk among others.