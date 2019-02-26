Rains in Delhi NCR; hailstorm in Ghaziabad, Noida

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-National Capital Region on Monday while neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida received hailstorm and thunderstorm. While Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning, the weather took an unexpected turn towards afternoon with moderate to heavy rains lashing many parts of the city.

The weather became colder soon after the showers and cool breeze in the city and its adjoining areas, which has been experiencing dry weather conditions for the last 48 hours.

Over 10 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports due to heavy rains in the national capital on Monday. More thunderstorm and hail is predicted in the national capital in the next two days, owing to a fresh western disturbance approaching the western Himalayan region.

While the minimum temperature on Monday dipped to 9.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal for this part of the season, the maximum was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius.