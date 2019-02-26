Routines for amazing mornings and a good life

Vaibhav Datar By

Express News Service

Have you ever experienced the magical power of morning rituals? Or are you skeptical about the phenomenal implementation? These are known as the power of positive affirmations, which are enchanting doorway to your “success” and “healthy lifestyle”; so are you comfortable living in ambiguity? Definitely you should not!

Rituals are beyond routines, but a sequence of action followed daily, actions which are designed to incredibly transform whole of you bit-by-bit. It can be anything if you began to do something intentionally with a sense of gratitude, aligning the fine practices to enhance your mental and physical wellbeing. It can be more specified as rituals than a routine because it is based on significant actions looking forward to self-consciousness development which is more than just an exercise. Other than making me active, these rituals have also bought me a lot of abundance in other areas of life. So here are my morning rituals:



How to program rituals in your daily life?

Quality of sleep matters: Sleep deprivation is a major source of cultivating depression, forgetfulness, deteriorates your conscious level, makes you feel drowsy the whole day and thus makes you less productive. Customising morning rituals are not easy if you don’t wake up early.

So to wake up early before going to bed you need to practice meditation for at least 20 minutes. Mind calming practices can effectively slow down your racing mind. After meditating give yourself eight hours of peaceful sleep per day.

Sources of mindfulness meditation before sleeping: Before sleeping, switch off the lights. You can listen to meditation songs - soothing relaxing music with natural sounds for a blissful deep relaxation. This can help you de-clutter your stress, fight fatigue and insomnia and let you find inner peace.

Drink Water – Drink three glasses of warm water on an empty stomach as soon as you are done with your first ritual. It flushes out all your negative internal toxins and strengthen your immunity system. It helps in cleansing of the colon and makes your intestine absorption strong.

n Wash your face to feel more energetic.

n Feel the rays of the Sun – go and sit or stand near the window (area has to be very calm and peaceful) and feel the sun which is a direct exposure to Vitamin D for your Skin. It can be done for 10 minutes.

n Spiritual Fitness - Dive deeper into meditational practices in the morning for mental fitness and give yourself a life-altering experience in a positive way. It helps our consciousness unfolding in subtle and more profound ways.

n Physical Fitness – Physical fitness for self-realisation and transformation. To make you physically strong, attractive and active, an hour of exercise for the physical body can help you to get better in shape, gives cardio vascular fitness and strength training. Physical fitness is one of the most crucial sources though to keep yourself happy as it is said - “When you look good, you feel good”. This helps to boost yourself confidence.

n Emotional Fitness – Being proactive in your emotional fitness can increase your resiliency to handle difficult people and situations. Starting your day with cultivating the feeling of gratitude and forgiveness can help you develop your emotional side and remembering few things throughout the day.

n Be focused on your work and try striving quality output.

n Never except too much from anyone, which is the biggest source to disappointment.

n Be focused on your professional and personal commitments

n Never Over Commit

n Intellectual Fitness – Intellectual fitness is a wellness practices that encourage you to indulge into creative and mentally stimulating activates. Morning is a wonderful time for reading and learning at least for one hour a day or watch motivational videos. Reading and learning new things are essential in every walk of life.

The writer is a mid-life coach.