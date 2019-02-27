Home Cities Delhi

4,000 new buses to be added to Delhi’s existing fleet

The minister proposed an outlay of Rs 1,807 crore for implementation of various public transport projects in 2019-20.

Published: 27th February 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

DTC buses on Delhi’s roads. (File | PTI)

DTC buses (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticised for its “failure” to strengthen public transport, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced the rollout of 4,000 new buses in the next financial year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget, said 1,000 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) CNG buses will be added to the existing bus fleet in the national capital. In addition, 3,000 buses (1,000 standard-floor CNG buses, 1,000 low-floor AC CNG buses, and 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses) will be added to the fleet under the cluster scheme.

The minister proposed an outlay of Rs 1,807 crore for implementation of various public transport projects in 2019-20.“This allocation is almost double the revised estimate of 2018-19,” Sisodia.

The city has 3,882 DTC buses plying on 557 routes, including 18 routes in the national capital region (NCR). In addition, 1,789 buses are being operated in Delhi under the cluster bus scheme, which carries more than 12 lakh passengers daily.

The budget allocates Rs 150 crore for construction of bus depots and terminals, and Rs 50 crore for 1,397 new bus queue shelters in the city.The government announced Rs 100 crore for a State Electric Vehicle Fund as part of its efforts to curb air pollution. “Our efforts are to have 25 per cent share of battery electric vehicles among newly registered vehicles by 2024, Sisodia said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Buses Delhi Budget Delhi Transport Corporation Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp