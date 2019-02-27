4,000 new buses to be added to Delhi’s existing fleet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticised for its “failure” to strengthen public transport, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced the rollout of 4,000 new buses in the next financial year. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the budget, said 1,000 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) CNG buses will be added to the existing bus fleet in the national capital. In addition, 3,000 buses (1,000 standard-floor CNG buses, 1,000 low-floor AC CNG buses, and 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses) will be added to the fleet under the cluster scheme.

The minister proposed an outlay of Rs 1,807 crore for implementation of various public transport projects in 2019-20.“This allocation is almost double the revised estimate of 2018-19,” Sisodia.

The city has 3,882 DTC buses plying on 557 routes, including 18 routes in the national capital region (NCR). In addition, 1,789 buses are being operated in Delhi under the cluster bus scheme, which carries more than 12 lakh passengers daily.

The budget allocates Rs 150 crore for construction of bus depots and terminals, and Rs 50 crore for 1,397 new bus queue shelters in the city.The government announced Rs 100 crore for a State Electric Vehicle Fund as part of its efforts to curb air pollution. “Our efforts are to have 25 per cent share of battery electric vehicles among newly registered vehicles by 2024, Sisodia said.