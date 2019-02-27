Home Cities Delhi

Delhi budget a bundle of false statements, short on substance, say opposition parties

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were dismissive of the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress were dismissive of the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday. The BJP termed the budget a ‘bundle of false statement and distortion of facts’, while the Congress said it was full of promises but short on substance.

“This budget brings no cheer for Aam Adami. It is based on distorted financial interpretation of ground realities. It has brought immense disappointment to Delhiites as it hid more than it revealed. The government did its best to hide its misgovernance, failure to implement major schemes according to pre-set timelines during the financial year 2018-19,” said Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

The BJP legislator said this year’s budget was of great importance and it could have become an instrument of fulfilling the promises made by AAP in its election manifesto in 2015. “But the government failed to take any step to realize its unfulfilled promises. Much to the disappointment of the public, there remains a wide chasm between the promises made in the manifesto and the performance during the last four years,” Gupta said.

 Former Delhi minister and Delhi Congress spokesperson Ramakant Goswami said that the budget was full of promises and short on substance. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is a government of advertisements, and the budget is totally hollow and full of lies. It is an election lollipop,” he said.
Another Congress spokesperson, Jitender Kumar Kochar, said the budget would give nothing to the people of Delhi other than empty rhetoric.

“The budget has made big promises, but has not spelt out how those promises would be fulfilled. The budget allocation has been pegged at Rs 60,000 crore. It has not been made public how many crores of rupees have been squandered on advertisements and how much would be spent in the coming months, as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner,” Kochar said.
 

