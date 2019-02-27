College girls demand ouster of three hostel staff members

MUDITA Girotra By

NEW DELHI: “When we failed to meet the hostel curfew, our warden compared us with prostitutes. She said we were involved in some rough trade,” claimed a student of Daulat Ram College (DRC). The teenage girl is among more than 150 hostellers, who are on protest since Saturday against what they call as “controlling attitude” of their hostel staff. They have written to the Delhi University administration, demanding the resignation of their warden Kavita Sharma, matron Sushma Tondon and OSD Madhu Agrawal.

“Some of us were insulted for the clothes we wore in Instagram pictures. There is no permission to wear shorts even inside the hostel...no entry even if one reaches two minutes after the 7.30 curfew. During events and parties, the matron humiliates those who don’t follow her parameters of dress length,” fumed a second-year student.

Members of cultural societies said meeting the hostel timing is not possible when their events get extended. “But they never exempted us.” These young girls found support from former students such as Anmol Agrawal. “The situation was as bad as this in our time. Going home was always a battle. One had to cross multiple stages to finally get leave.” .

The anger doesn’t stop there. Specially-abled students alleged that they were “treated like untouchables”. “The warden mocks us if we dress up. We have been allotted separate washrooms without any equipment meant for the disabled. There is a separate dining table for us. We are not allowed to sit with other friends,” a blind girl complained.

These allegations come eight years after DRC boarders raised voices for getting the permission to keep mobile phones and other gadgets. “We were not allowed to keep any gadget, not even cameras. Our rooms didn’t have latches. Tondon used to randomly enter rooms. A fine of `2,000 were imposed on those having cell phones or laptops,” said Aditi R, who in 2011 led the protest against the no-phone policy.

“After holidays, the warden and male employees used to check our luggage and the ladies used to frisk us. It was humiliating. If someone resisted, Tondon would call her parents and speak ill,” Aditi claimed. “I will be glad if the girls win freedom in this fight against hostel authorities.” Kavita Sharma, however, appeared unmoved. The hostel warden refused to comment either on the charges or the ongoing protest.