Education gets lion’s share in Delhi budget; two new universities proposed

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 15,601 crore for the education sector, with a focus on digital learning, entrepreneurship, scholarships, and promotion of art and culture. 

Published: 27th February 2019 09:10 AM

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has allocated Rs 15,601 crore for the education sector, with a focus on digital learning, entrepreneurship, scholarships, and promotion of art and culture. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, announced that two new universities—for applied sciences and teacher training—have been proposed under the budget. 

“Delhi government is the only government in the country which has been spending a quarter of its budget on the education sector for the past four years. The goal of building 21 new schools, and more than 8,000 new classrooms, has been achieved,” Sisodia said in his speech. The government has allocated Rs 42 crore to encourage entrepreneurship in students of government schools, universities under the GNCTD, polytechnics and technical institutions.

An amount of Rs 1,000 will be given to each student of classes 11 and 12, and Rs 5,000 to each student of higher and technical institutions, for them to experiment with business ideas. To promote digital learning, students of classes 11 and 12 of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya and School of Excellence will be given tablet computers, and a Pratibha Fellowship will be given to students of government-run and government-aided schools for promotion of art and culture.

