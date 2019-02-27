Infrastructure push to be green in Delhi; farmers to get higher MSP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To boost road infrastructure, the Delhi government proposed an outlay of Rs 1,900 crore in this year’s budget for completion of ongoing projects and to implement new ones. The allocation is 73 per cent higher than the revised estimate for roads and bridges in 2018-19. Some of the key projects to be undertaken in the next financial year are construction of a 25-km four-lane road along the Najafgarh drain, costing an estimated Rs 500 crore. Widening of bridges on National Highway 10 at Rampura, Tri Nagar-Inderlok and Karampura entails Rs 86 crore.

“An underpass at Ashram Chowk will be constructed at a cost of Rs 78 crore,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. Sisodia proposed Rs 29.40 crore for construction of Foot Over Bridges at Metcalf House, Yusuf Sarai, Africa Avenue, Aali Mod, Mathura Road, Harkesh Nagar, and Oberoi Hotel. However, the infrastructure push will be green, Sisodia said.

For any infrastructure project, only 20 per cent of the total trees required to be removed will be cut, as per a new policy. Calling it a “tough step”, Sisodia said Delhi will be the first state in the country where this “stringent” rule will be implemented. It will be mandatory to transplant the remaining 80 per cent trees, he added.

Delhi is also set to become the first state to implement the Swaminathan Commission’s report, which recommends a Minimum Support Price (MSP) 50 per cent higher than the cost of production. The state government has made a provision of `100 crore towards this in its 2019-2020 budget.o help farmers enhance their income, a ‘Smart Krishi Yojana’, will provide them technical knowledge for growing high-yielding crops.

Yamuna riverbank to be made tourist spot

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that the Delhi government will develop the Yamuna riverbank, especially the area around Signature Bridge, to attract domestic and international tourists.