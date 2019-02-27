Home Cities Delhi

NIA conducts raids on separatists’ homes in Kashmir

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Tuesday conducted raids on residences of eight separatist leaders in Srinagar. 

Published: 27th February 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

NIA officers leave after carrying out a search at the residence of JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik in Srinagar on Tuesday | Zahoor Punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Tuesday conducted raids on residences of eight separatist leaders in Srinagar. The NIA sleuths wearing bullet proof vests, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF forces, conducted raids on residences of JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik at Maisuma, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Nageen, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai at Baghat, Shabir Ahmad Shah at Sanat Nagar, Zafar Bhat at Baghi Mehtab, Naseem Geelani, son of Syed Ali Geelani, at Sanat Nagar, Nayeem Khan at Sanat Nagar and Masrat Alam at Shaheed Gunj.

Of the eight separatist leaders, whose houses were raided, Nayeem and Shabir are lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi while Malik and Zafar Bhat were detained in a recent crackdown on separatists by police. Masrat is in jail from last few years.

“During the searches, NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details. Electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs were also seized during the searches,” an NIA spokesperson said.

While the raids were going on at the Maisuma residence of JKLF chairman, youth in the area took to roads and pelted stones at the police and CRPF men.The security men fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the stone pelting youth. 

TAGS
National Investigation Agency Mohammad Yasin Malik Kashmir Kashmiri Separatist Pulwama NIA

