Home Cities Delhi

Outlay for health up 11%; 333 more mohalla clinics by July

Sisodia said 25 polyclinics were in operation and 94 dispensaries were being remodelled to start polyclinics.

Published: 27th February 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The health sector saw an increase of about 11 per cent from last year’s allocation, with a total outlay of Rs 7,485 crore in the budget presented on Tuesday. Regarding the pet project of mohalla clinics, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 189 clinics had been set up so far and 333 more would be set up by the end of June. However, the government is still far from the target of 1,000 mohalla clinics it had set for itself.  

Sisodia said 25 polyclinics were in operation and 94 dispensaries were being remodelled to start polyclinics. An outlay of Rs 375 crore is proposed for mohalla clinics and polyclinics. The government proposed a total of Rs 588 crore to enhance the bed strength from 10,000 beds to 20,000 in its hospitals and to expand or remodel existing hospitals.

“The work of construction of a 500-bed hospital at Ambedkar Nagar and an 800-bed hospital at Burari will be completed shortly. The construction work for a 1,241-bed hospital at Dwarka is at an advanced stage. Projects for remodelling of existing hospitals viz RTRM hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital and Guru Govind Singh Hospital, etc. at a cost of Rs 963 crore have been sanctioned,” said Sisodia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohalla clinics Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp