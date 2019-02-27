Home Cities Delhi

Red alert sounded across Delhi Metro network following heightened Indo-Pak tension

After a red alert is sounded, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items or activity.

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Lajpat Nagar - Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor (File Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said its network is on red alert in the backdrop of the heightened Indo-Pakistan tension. 

The red alert indicates the highest level of security risk. “As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in entire DMRC network from 6 PM onwards today. Under the red alert, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items/activity, including parking lots, and report the status to the control centre every two hours,” the DMRC advisory said. 

The DMRC network is spread over in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As many as 28 lakh daily ridership is recorded on the various Metro corridors on weekdays. The Centre entrusts the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with providing security to DMRC whose operational span spreads across more than 300 km. “After the Pulwama attack, the government issued an advisory. Our personnel are on high alert at the Metro stations and taking all security measures. Extra vigil is being kept on security details and CCTV surveillance has been intensified,” a senior CISF officer said.

New Delhi said an IAF pilot is "missing in action" and a Pakistani fighter jet was shot down on Wednesday, as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with Islamabad launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested an Indian pilot in its territory.

