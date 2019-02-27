Red light, speed violations just got tougher

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Red Light Violation Detection and Speed Violation Detection System, a first-of-its-kind mechanism in the National Capital Region, was launched on Tuesday with the objective of safety for both pedestrians and motorists on the roads.The system, set up along the Ring Road, is a 14-km corridor between Dhaula Kuan and Sarai Kale Khan, covers high traffic intensity junctions.

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal launched the initiative at an event in which was also attended by Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava, and Maruti Suzuki managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa. Maruti Suzuki invested about `16 crore in setting up the system under its CSR head.

Safe driving for motorists, and safety for pedestrians crossing the road to bring down accidents and fatalities are what the stakeholders plan through this systemBesides strengthening the rule enforcement with transparency, the completely automated system is expected to increase awareness on pedestrian safety and help in smooth traffic movement. Baijal appreciated the Delhi Police and the Maruti Suzuki for their efforts to improve road safety in the city.

“The project displays the effective use of technology for better enforcement and creating a culture of compliance of traffic rules. The system will reinforce safety for motorists as well as pedestrians along with enabling smooth flow of traffic and bringing down accidents,” he said.

The system comes with 3-D radars and over 100 high-resolution cameras to track vehicles and traffic violations. It automatically encrypts and transfers data of violation to the centralized server at Traffic Police headquarters in Todapur, near Naraina, with the help of cameras that are capable of capturing various offences such as red light, speed, stop line and wrong side violations.

Not an ordinary system

Capable of 24x7 operations, the system facilitates e-challans along with photo evidence and sends it to the violators through SMS/email/post. It is also capable of doing data-analytics and generating trend reports for monitoring system-effectiveness and efficiency.