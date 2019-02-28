Home Cities Delhi

‘AAP government lying on deletion of voters’ names’

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta took on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday over the issue of alleged mass deletion of names from voters’ list.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (left) with BJP MLAs during the ongoing Budget session at Delhi Assembly on Wednesday | Twitter feed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta took on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Wednesday over the issue of alleged mass deletion of names from voters’ list.

In the ongoing Budget session, Gupta claimed the AAP government was “hiding” a reply of the Delhi chief electoral officer. The reply was hidden because it exposed the “lies” Kejriwal that over 24-lakh voters’ names were deleted in the last few years, he added.

A total of 11,54,332 names were deleted and 18,44,711 names were added from 2015-2018, Gupta said. “Thus, 6,90,379 names were added during these four years. This figure exposed the lie and propaganda of the CM,” Gupta said. “The lie of Arvind Kejriwal about deletion of 24-lakh names from voters’ list was exposed by his minister of elections, Imran Hussain, in a reply to my question.”

“The minister concealed from the House the important letter of the CEO, dated December 14, 2018, on the subject and did not submit a report on the resolution adopted by the Assembly within the stipulated period of three months which expired today,” he alleged.  

As the information was “concealed” action should be taken for breach of privilege against Election Minister Imran Hussain under Rule 106 (2) and 66 of the House, Gupta said.
The senior BJP leader said the AAP government did not submit the report because the reply of chief electoral officer did not “suit” its claims that names of 24-lakh voters were deleted in Delhi.

Gupta said Hussain while giving his reply, told the House that the Election Commission did not maintain caste-based data of voters, which “demolished the charge” that most of the names deleted were those of Purvanchali, Bania and Muslims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Arvind Kejriwal AAP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp