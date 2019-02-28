Air quality improves drastically, may remain so for 2-3 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites could breathe with some ease on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved drastically to ‘satisfactory’ category.

The overall AQI was recorded at 100 under the ‘satisfactory’ category, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 100 and 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while anything between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Air quality is likely to hover between ‘moderate’ and ‘satisfactory’ for the next two days, thanks to strong winds, which are helping in dispersing pollutants trapped in ambient air. “Wind speed is favourable for dispersion of pollutants. AQI is predicted to increase slightly to ‘moderate’ by tomorrow. The air quality will remain in satisfactory to moderate category in next three days,” said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

The concentration of harmful pollutants PM2.5 (Particulate Matter) and PM10 was recorded at 51 and 90 microgramme per cubic metre (ug/m3) respectively. The prescribed safe standard for these particles is 60 and 100 ug/m3.

While 20 areas in the national capital recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality, 15 were in ‘moderate’ zone, while the AQI could not be computed at two other monitoring stations, according to the CPCB data.