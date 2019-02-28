Antlers has a charming autumnal vibe

By Express News Service

Sans Souci, the Czech lighting giant, has launched a new pendant light, Antlers. Inspired by the reindeer’s horns, Antlers is a conglomeration of horns of various sizes that come together to form a splendid light. Once you install it in your space, it is like walking into a luxurious forest and taking in the sights and emotions.

It changes the aura of the environment into a natural habitat where you can feel the presence of majestic animals. Antlers is desiged by Pavel Vytisk. The designer has translated a visceral animal instinct into a glamorous lighting artwork, by rendering the horns in contrasting clear crystal, black and golden variations. The light features hand-blown crystal horns and stainless steel polish. It comes with three design options, you can take your pick depending on the dimensions and dynamics of your space. The product is available online (http://ss-gd.com).