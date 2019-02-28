Home Cities Delhi

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Arguments on framing of charges from March 2

The CBI informed a court on Wednesday about the appointment of advocates Amit Jindal and R N Sinha as two Special Public Prosecutors in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI informed a court on Wednesday about the appointment of advocates Amit Jindal and R N Sinha as two Special Public Prosecutors in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Several young inmates were allegedly raped and sexually abused at the NGO-run shelter home in Bihar.  The Supreme Court on February 7 had ordered that the case be transferred from Bihar to a Pocso court at Saket district court complex for concluding the trial within six months.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha told the investigating agency that it could file a supplementary budget within 15 days if it was necessary.

Jindal, meanwhile, sought time from the court to prepare his arguments on the framing of charges, after which the court said arguments on framing of charges could start from March 2.

Recently, the court had pulled up the investigating agency for the delay in notifying Special Public Prosecutors in the case. The special had also warned the probe agency that any laxity would amount to contempt and action would be taken against it.

“Do not expect the court to wait for one week for the notification to come. You are as much bound by the Supreme Court order as I am. Do not take me to that stage that I should write to the Supreme Court that the CBI is in contempt of the order initiated by the court. Already once you have suffered contempt,” the judge had said.

In the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case, an FIR was lodged against 11 people in May last year. 
Subsequently, the CBI took over the probe and 21 people were named as accused in its charge sheet filed before a special court in Patna. All the accused are in custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Jindal R N Sinha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp