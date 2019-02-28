Home Cities Delhi

DU college students join Maliwal’s ‘Mahil Suraksha Padyatra’

Maliwal said almost all women groups she met during the march complained about lack of support from police when they complain against their aggressors.

Delhi Commission for Women at a Hockey March as part of the ongoing Mahila Suraksha Padyatra in New Delhi on Wednesday| naveen kumar

NEW DELHI: Slogans like “jo chheda mujhko chowk pe, maaru hockey thok ke (If you harass me, I will thrash you with a hockey stick)” and “samjhane ki naubat aayee, tab hi humne hockey uthayee (We were having to explain, which is why we picked up the hockley stick)” echoed through the lanes of Delhi University on Wednesday 

Scores of college students, along with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, took to the streets on Wednesday as part of the ‘Mahila Suraksha Padyatra’ currently being undertaken by the DCW to highlight the lack of security for women and girls in the country.

Maliwal, along with members of the commission and volunteers, is walking the streets of Delhi for 12 days to take a first-hand look at the problems faced by women on everyday and to take immediate action. 
Walking over 30 kilometres daily, the padyatra had reached Signature Bridge on Tuesday late night. She marched with around 500 volunteers across the Signature Bridge holding the flag, dedicating their march to the Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish camp in Pakistan.

“The Mahila Suraksha Padyatra continued to inspire confidence in women and girls across the city. For instance, a 12-year-old girl came up to Ms Maliwal. She said she had been kidnapped a day back from Karawal Nagar but managed to escape from the room. She was roaming the streets trying to figure out a way to go back to her home when she saw the padyatra and felt confident enough to approach when she  read the word ‘suraksha’ on the banner. A team from DCW ensured her safe return home and FIR was registered,” said a statement by the DCW.

The padyatra will cover north and north west Delhi in the next two days before moving to south and central districts and end on International Women’s Day on March 8, according to the statement by the women’s panel. 

