Home Cities Delhi

Euro souvenir Indian notes on Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s fans across the world will have a unique opportunity to possess the first-ever Euro Souvenir Indian notes that celebrate 150th year his birth anniversary.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mahatma Gandhi’s fans across the world will have a unique opportunity to possess the first-ever Euro Souvenir Indian notes that celebrate 150th year his birth anniversary. The limited-edition Zero Euro 12–notes commemorative series has been unveiled by UAE-based specialized numismatics company, Numisbing, with just 5,000 notes of each design.

The first two notes of the series have been launched and the rest will be launched sequentially until Oct 2, 2019.

The first note discusses the three vows that young Mohandas gave to his mother Puttlibai before he left for England for studying law. These were: he wouldn’t drink alcohol, abstain from non-vegetarian food and  will look upon other women as mothers or sisters. 

The second note is based on the incident wherein Gandhi was thrown off a train at the Pietermaritzburg Railway Station, South Africa in 1893, when he refused to move from a “whites-only” compartment. 
The notes, designed by Dubai-based Indian artist Akbar Saheb, are based on interesting and famous incidents from Gandhi’s personal and political life, paying rich tribute to the legendary figure, who remains a beacon for many. 

Speaking about the initiative, Numisbing founder Ramkumar said,“Besides the fact that these commemorative notes have a huge shelf value, the bigger reason for the initiative was to bring Mahatma Gandhi back to life using incidents that are more than just history lessons.” 

The Zero Euro note is a souvenir banknote authorized by the European Central Bank and are printed in the same security printers which are used to print the Euro banknotes. 

“These notes carry all the security features of Euro banknote, except that they are all marked as ‘0’, and are tested to ensure they cannot enter circulation as legitimate financial currency,” said Numisbing co-founder Steve. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Indian notes Euro souvenir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp