Euro souvenir Indian notes on Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi’s fans across the world will have a unique opportunity to possess the first-ever Euro Souvenir Indian notes that celebrate 150th year his birth anniversary. The limited-edition Zero Euro 12–notes commemorative series has been unveiled by UAE-based specialized numismatics company, Numisbing, with just 5,000 notes of each design.

The first two notes of the series have been launched and the rest will be launched sequentially until Oct 2, 2019.

The first note discusses the three vows that young Mohandas gave to his mother Puttlibai before he left for England for studying law. These were: he wouldn’t drink alcohol, abstain from non-vegetarian food and will look upon other women as mothers or sisters.

The second note is based on the incident wherein Gandhi was thrown off a train at the Pietermaritzburg Railway Station, South Africa in 1893, when he refused to move from a “whites-only” compartment.

The notes, designed by Dubai-based Indian artist Akbar Saheb, are based on interesting and famous incidents from Gandhi’s personal and political life, paying rich tribute to the legendary figure, who remains a beacon for many.

Speaking about the initiative, Numisbing founder Ramkumar said,“Besides the fact that these commemorative notes have a huge shelf value, the bigger reason for the initiative was to bring Mahatma Gandhi back to life using incidents that are more than just history lessons.”

The Zero Euro note is a souvenir banknote authorized by the European Central Bank and are printed in the same security printers which are used to print the Euro banknotes.

“These notes carry all the security features of Euro banknote, except that they are all marked as ‘0’, and are tested to ensure they cannot enter circulation as legitimate financial currency,” said Numisbing co-founder Steve.