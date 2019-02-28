Delhi Jal Board to pull all connections given to bottling, cooling plants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To prevent commercial use of water being supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and groundwater extraction, the agency has decided to withdraw connections to all bottling or cooling plants selling packaged water.

The board however, will allow street vendors to fill their trolleys from any legitimate source at cheap rates. The decision was taken in a board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Kejriwal is also the chairman of DJB.

The board has also directed to officials to repeal all connections to such units with immediate effect and has asked sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to seal borewells being used to take out groundwater by bottling plants in their areas.

A senior official of the DJB privy to the development said the move will help to meet rising demand of potable water in the national capital during summer months.

“With the decision, the DJB will be enabled to save good quantity of water, which will be diverted to residential areas where the supply is low. The idea is to crackdown on water mafia, who are extracting groundwater in guise of water processing unit and selling it illegally. Whatever permit or license from authorities or municipal corporations, they possess does not have any validity,” said the official.

“The DJB would also recommend to municipal corporations that no license should be issued for bottling plants or cooling plants selling or packaging water in jars, canes, bottles, and glasses,” said the official of DJB.

According to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official, who requested anonymity, more than 10,000 processing water units are operational in the city. A majority of them are illegal and operating in a small hutment or a room mostly in unauthorised colonies, he said.

Vikrant Tongad, a Noida-based environmentalist, who has filed petitions in court and National Green Tribunal raising concern over groundwater depletion, said there is no exact data pertaining to water processing plants being run in Delhi and national capital region (NCR).

“Several of them are functioning in unauthorised colonies... I have contested a case and managed to get closed 30 illegal units in Noida,” he said.