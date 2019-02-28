Overseas assets: ED grills Robert Vadra for seventh time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by Enforcement Directorate for the seventh time in an ongoing money laundering investigation into alleged overseas assets.

Vadra was questioned at the ED’s Jamnagar office for over five hours that ended way past 5.30 pm in the evening. The ED had earlier questioned Vadra on February 6, 7, 9, 20, 22 and 26.

The investigators recorded Vadra’s statement and confronted him with the documents the ED has as evidence in the case related to his ownership of overseas assets in London.

According to the ED, Vadra’s properties are located at 12, Bryanston Square in London and are allegedly owned by the businessman in a “benami” route.

The agency has informed a court about the various new properties in London that belong to the businessman. Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is on interim bail till March 2.

Vadra had also deposed before the ED twice in Jaipur in connection with another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner. His mother also faced questioning once during the same deposition.

The businessman, on his part, claims that he was being targeted because he was married to the Nehru-Gandhi family. With agency inputs