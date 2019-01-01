Home Cities Delhi

All aboard

Whether you’re headed to the beaches of Kerala, the historic sites of Hampi or the markets of Jaipur,  here’s a list of travel accessories that has something for everyone.

Published: 01st January 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo
Express News Service

Whether you’re headed to the beaches of Kerala, the historic sites of Hampi or the markets of Jaipur,  here’s a list of travel accessories that has something for everyone. From a towel holder from The Beach People to an iridescent cosmetic case from Maison Margiela, here are our top picks: by Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo

Case in point
The cosmetics case from Maison Margiela is attractive and functional at the same time. Large enough to hold all your essentials, it fastens with a velcro strap on top. The multi-hued body serves to add some fun into the mix. H23,660


Full circle
Calpak’s ‘Baye’ suitcase makes for the perfect carry-on as it is compact and spacious. Made from marbled hardshell, it is shaped like a vintage hat box but has two compartments that can easily hold all your essentials. It is finished with a detachable croc-effect leather strap. H12,690 approx 

Vanity fair
This piece from Connolly is christened the ‘Nomadic’ vanity case and is crafted in the UK from genuine leather. Reminiscent of heirloom trunks and treasure chests, the tan case is embellished with gold tone metal studs that form hearts on top. H92,600

Open book
Dunhill gives the classic hip flask a quirky update with a book-shaped exterior. A silver-tone metal flask sits inside a leather case that is designed to imitate a leather-bound notebook with gold-edged ‘pages’. The front of the flask imitates an envelope. H46,255

Harnessing class
This towel harness from The Beach People is the ideal accessory for beach bums. The leather straps are held in place by silver buckles. Worn across the body or down the shoulder, the harness allows you to carry other beach accessories with ease. H3,790 approx 

Kitty bag
Add some whimsy to your itinerary with the adorable cat luggage tag from Kate Spade New York. If the whiskers and heart-shaped pink nose don’t draw you in, the cat-shaped ears certainly will. H1,057

Birds of a feather
Morpho+Luna’s Jemma eye mask is made from softly padded silk satin that soothes and calms tired eyes. The artwork of the birds and branches featured on the mask is the result of a collaboration with artist Tom Gallant. H8,450

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp