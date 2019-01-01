All aboard

Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo By

Express News Service

Whether you’re headed to the beaches of Kerala, the historic sites of Hampi or the markets of Jaipur, here’s a list of travel accessories that has something for everyone. From a towel holder from The Beach People to an iridescent cosmetic case from Maison Margiela, here are our top picks: by Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo

Case in point

The cosmetics case from Maison Margiela is attractive and functional at the same time. Large enough to hold all your essentials, it fastens with a velcro strap on top. The multi-hued body serves to add some fun into the mix. H23,660



Full circle

Calpak’s ‘Baye’ suitcase makes for the perfect carry-on as it is compact and spacious. Made from marbled hardshell, it is shaped like a vintage hat box but has two compartments that can easily hold all your essentials. It is finished with a detachable croc-effect leather strap. H12,690 approx

Vanity fair

This piece from Connolly is christened the ‘Nomadic’ vanity case and is crafted in the UK from genuine leather. Reminiscent of heirloom trunks and treasure chests, the tan case is embellished with gold tone metal studs that form hearts on top. H92,600

Open book

Dunhill gives the classic hip flask a quirky update with a book-shaped exterior. A silver-tone metal flask sits inside a leather case that is designed to imitate a leather-bound notebook with gold-edged ‘pages’. The front of the flask imitates an envelope. H46,255

Harnessing class

This towel harness from The Beach People is the ideal accessory for beach bums. The leather straps are held in place by silver buckles. Worn across the body or down the shoulder, the harness allows you to carry other beach accessories with ease. H3,790 approx

Kitty bag

Add some whimsy to your itinerary with the adorable cat luggage tag from Kate Spade New York. If the whiskers and heart-shaped pink nose don’t draw you in, the cat-shaped ears certainly will. H1,057

Birds of a feather

Morpho+Luna’s Jemma eye mask is made from softly padded silk satin that soothes and calms tired eyes. The artwork of the birds and branches featured on the mask is the result of a collaboration with artist Tom Gallant. H8,450