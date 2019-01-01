Check on waste burning, construction in Delhi, neighbouring towns ordered

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the severe air quality in the national capital, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked agencies in Delhi and neighbouring towns of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram to be on high alert and carry out night patrolling and ensure “zero tolerance on waste burning and construction activity”. In an emergency meeting held on Sunday, a CPCB task force reviewed the status and also asked the agencies to be wary of firecrackers being burst on New Year’s Eve, ordering strict action against violators.

The meeting was convened in view of increase in particulate matter concentration on Saturday night, with PM2.5 levels remaining above 300μg/m3 since 9am on Sunday. The task force recommended that while measures already in force must continue, the enforcement on ground needs to be stepped up, particularly in hot spot areas.“IMD and SAFAR informed that air quality may improve slightly by 31st December, but is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category owing to low wind speed and ventilation coefficient, which are highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants,” CPCB said.

“The implementing agencies in Delhi and four neighbouring towns of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram has been directed to be on high alert, carry out night patrolling and take action to ensure zero tolerance on waste burning and construction activities (which are already banned during night hours),” it added.

Agencies must also ensure strict compliance with the order of the Supreme Court regarding bursting of firecrackers, the pollution watchdog said. It had earlier directed the Delhi Police to ensure compliance with the apex court order on burning of fire crackers on New Year’s Eve.

No relief from foul air on last day of year

There was little respite for Delhiites from hazardous pollution levels in the national capital, as the air quality continued to remain ‘severe’ on the last day of the year. Forecasters put out a grim picture, saying the city Air Quality Index (AQI) is going to plummet further in the coming days and could even touch the upper side of the ‘severe’ level as early as Tuesday.