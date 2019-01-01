Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police adds new district to northern range

Published: 01st January 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, comes under the New Delhi police district | pARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday approved the city police’s demand to add a separate district, Outer North, to the northern range of police jurisdiction. The new district with eight police stations will start functioning from January 1. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Gaurav Sharma will take charge as the DCP of the new district. 

A government notification said the order was passed to facilitate extension of better police assistance to the public.With Outer-North District being carved out from the existing Rohini, North-West and Outer Districts, Delhi will now comprise of 15 districts - North-East, Shahdara, East, South-East, South, Dwarka, West, Outer, Rohini, Outer-North, North-West, North, Central, New Delhi and South-West.

The new district will comprise eight police stations of Narela, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, Samai Pur Badli, Bawana, Shahbad Dairy, Swaroop Nagar and Bhalswa DairyThe Shakarpur police station in East District will now be called the Laxmi Nagar Police Station.

The newly created police stations are Shastri Park, Dayal Pur (North East); Patparganj Industrial Area, Shaheen Bagh, Kalindi Kunj (South East); Tigri, Maidan Garhi (South); Mohan Garden (Dwarka); Raj Park (Outer); Prem Nagar, Budh Vihar (Rohini); Narela Industrial Area (Outer-North District); Wazirabad (North); Kishan Garh (South West).Also, Bhajan Pura, Sangam Vihar, Swarup Nagar and Timar Pur will be separate and independent police Sub-Divisions in North-East, South, Outer-North and North Districts

