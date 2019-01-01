Developers’ books under scrutiny

Anuradha Shukla By

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and market regulator SEBI are set to initiate fresh forensic audits of several listed real estate companies in the wake of several cases of misrepresentation of financials, diversion of funds and poor corporate governance being flagged. “Transparency is a problem with real estate companies. In the last few months, various agencies have flagged financial misreporting. Also, many serious cases of diversion of funds have come to light. We have prepared a list of companies with suspected financial transaction reports and in the coming weeks, the regulator may go for a forensic audit of more,” a senior MCA official told this paper.

While auditors have long whispered about inherent problems in real estate developers’ books, the recent cases of Amrapali, Unitech and Omaxe have once again turned the spotlight on the segment.

Amrapali, dragged to the courts by home buyers, had to face a forensic audit. Auditors then found that it had used only “a fraction of money collected from homebuyers” in its projects and siphoned off the rest with help from internal auditors.

A total of `2,765 crore had been diverted to at least 20 shell companies, including a large amount to a multinational firm based in Mauritius. “Not only the promoters, but the Chief Financial Officer and internal auditors were part of the mess. Prima facie, we have found that relatives of promoters, the CFO and internal auditors were directors in firms where the money was transferred. It’s surprising how it was going on without any scrutiny,” forensic auditor Pawan Kumar Agarwal said.

A similar audit has been ordered in the case of Unitech and the report is awaited. Recently, the co-promoter of the Omaxe Group had also requested a forensic audit, alleging serious financial irregularities. In August, 2018, SEBI had ordered one of Parsvnath Developers, which figured in a list of 331 “suspected shell companies”, on prima facie suspicion of misrepresentation of business with regard to certain transactions.

The issue was also flagged in the Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s (SFIO) report on IL&FS. It stated there have been multiple instances where IFIN extended additional credit to Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Parsvnath Group and Unitech, among others, so that they could service outstanding repayment obligations and avoid defaulting or NPA status. “The problem is more with non-listed companies. We have complaints of fund diversion by at least six developers in NCR alone. Initial probes are going on,” the senior MCA official added.

