Home Cities Delhi

DMRC extends first coach 'Woman Only' regulation to all routes, Red Line exempted

The similar measure will also be implemented in the Red Line as well once it is extended up to Ghaziabad, said DMRC.

Published: 01st January 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

DMRC

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced on Monday that first coach in the moving direction of all trains will be reserved for ladies from January 1, 2019, except the Red Line.

The new system has been introduced to ensure more convenience and smooth transition to commuters and maintain uniformity among all the metro stations across the DMRC network.

The similar measure will also be implemented in the Red Line as well once it is extended up to Ghaziabad, said DMRC.

Till 2018, the first and the last coach at the terminal stations of Line 1 (Red Line-Dilshad Garden to Rithala), Line 5 (Green Line- Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh), Line 6 (Violet Line- Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), Line 7 (Pink Line- Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pkt-1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Line 8 (Magenta Line-Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West) were alternately used as ladies coach in the Up and Down lines, respectively.

DMRC also stated that the floor graphics and the 'Women Only' hanging signages are being relocated accordingly at all the stations of these lines.

"On rest of the Corridors (Line 2 and Line-3/4), the first coach on both Up and Down directions was already used as the 'Women Only' coach and will continue to remain so", the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMRC Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC network

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp