Delhi government takes over Dwarka private shelter home 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government took over the private shelter home in Dwarka where minor girls were allegedly abused by women employees. In his order, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also requested the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within 15 days. Four women personnel, including a welfare officer and an in-charge, of the Dwarka private shelter home were arrested on Saturday. They were charged with relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

On Monday, Sisodia directed the district magistrate to immediately take over the shelter home and to ensure that the shelter personnel were removed and replaced by new workforce. “It is the primary responsibility of the agencies specified under Section 30 of the JJ Act to ensure the care and protection of all children residing in shelter homes in their jurisdiction. This case is an example of gross failure of this responsibility. In view of the note submitted by the DCW chairperson, it is directed that action be taken immediately.”

The action came after the DCW stated that an expert panel constituted by the Commission for social audit was “deeply disturbed”to see the condition of the shelter home. “The expert committee was appalled at the forms of punishment meted out to young children and teenage girls in the home. The older girls complained that any sort of defiant behaviour of the children would be met with serious and grave punishment because of which the girls had become submissive. Some girls mentioned that the home staff used to apply chilli powder in their private parts as forms of punishments,” the DCW report stated.

Other forms of punishment included beating with scales for not keeping the rooms clean and for not listening to the staff. The girls were not permitted to go home during summer and winter vacations. This abuse was going on for several months, the DCW noted.

“Dy CM orders DM to take over Dwarka home after abuse of minor girls on DCW’s request. DCW directed to conduct an inquiry within 15days and submit a report to the Government Delhi Govt’s Women Commission chief @SwatiJaiHind had approached the Hon’ble Dy CM today (sic),” Vandana Singh, a DCW member, tweeted.

How the horror was revealed

The abuse came to light after the Delhi Commission for Women conducted an inspection at the shelter home during which some girls complained that the female staff put chilli powder in their private parts as punishment