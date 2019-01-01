It’s brown all the way for 2019, eyes as well as hair

By Express News Service

As we step into the New Year, we are sure you are looking forward to know about make up trends that will be in vogue. Read what hair and makeup expert Aashmeen Munjaal has to say about this:n It will be a year of browns.

The previous year was the year of the hot reds, the upcoming year would love the subtle and dark tones of brown mattes and gloss. The brown would be seen everywhere be it eyes, lips or cheeks highlighting. Even the hair colour in brown would be more viral.

n Lined eyes will rule, once again. The winged eyeliner trend of the previous year will get stronger this year. n Smokey eyes will be a hit. The smokey eyes are gorgeous as ever, but can be too bold for some. Smokey eyes gives a you glam look be it for wedding, reception or casual party. The same can be experimented with eyeliner making the eyes more intense.

n Whether tied artfully across the crown or left cascading over the shoulder, braids promise to make the wearer look whimsical and innocent. Loose braids lookthe best.