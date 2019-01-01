Keeping company in travel and love

By Express News Service

Kompanero , a premium accessories brand has unveiled its latest Autumn Winter collection. The brand has introduced an interesting mix of different designs for people with different personal styles and looks for the season. The bags are made from naturally tanned leather and are a modern reflection of traditional leather designs.The collection, which includes ranges like Hawaiian, Sydney, Adventurer, is stylish, durable and made for use throughout the seasons.

The Hawaiian range is designed with leaves and flowers handwoven to the leather. It has been influenced by the tropical gardens. The Rainforest range is characterised by subtle prints etched in the leather, loosely inspired by the Amazon rainforest.

The Sydney range has been inspired by bohemian elements and has been designed with hundreds of antique rivets on the front panel to arrange leather patches in a circular pattern. The collection also includes an adventurer range with unique grained and bubbled textured leather; and a Love range that is dedicated to spreading the message of love and peace.

The dome duffel is a smart variation of a timeless design. The leather bags are made from naturally tanned leather and are hence environmental friendly.The brand name Kompanero is inspired from the Spanish word that means Companion, and has been strategically evolved around the platform of companionship, which personal baggage is all about.

The brand strives to create products that grow in character over time, relevant to the current fashion trend. This unique character is achieved by a special aging process that all the products go through. Shop for this new collection of bags at DLF Mall of India, MGF Metropolitan Mall, Ambience Mall or at www.kompanero.in