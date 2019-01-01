Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari thanks Accidental Prime Minister

He might have been scolded later on by the Gandhi family for that.

Published: 01st January 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took a swipe at Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by thanking former prime minister Manmohan Singh for ordering a CBI inquiry into the AgustaWestland helicopter deal.
“He (Singh) might be an accidental (PM), but I definitely would like to thank him for ordering a CBI inquiry into the matter.

He might have been scolded later on by the Gandhi family for that. We will have to see the film, but he did it (ordered the CBI probe) and I thank him,” Tiwari said, hinting at the Bollywood movie, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, a biopic on the former prime minister.

“There is nothing wrong with the AgustaWestland company. The Congress party has always encouraged corruption. They never concluded a defence deal without a middle man. Everybody knows about the involvement of the Congress in the Bofors Scam, and now it has done the same thing in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal,” he claimed.

“The ED should investigate about the involvement of person named ‘R’ in the deal so that the real face of the Congress party betraying the country may be exposed before the people. Who is this ‘R’? Is it Rahul Gandhi?” asked the Delhi  BJP chief. 

