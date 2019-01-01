Paintings bring politics and people closer

Ayesha Singh By

Dialogue takes time. A picture takes a minute. At supersonic speed, it shoots thought from the pictorial canvas and pierces into the heart of the viewer, establishing a knot of attachment that leads to revelatory discoveries. Vasilyev Vitaly’s experience was somewhat the same when she began curating Opening Russia 2019, a travelling art symposium, which uses the tool of diplomacy to blur artistic borders by promoting modern Russian masters. Each painting is an illustration of an attempt to unravel shrouded corners of Russian life.

Through the works, manifests the beauty of nature, historical sceneries, architectural marvels, the serenity of monasteries, among Russian spiritual symbolism. Organised by the St Petersburg Center for Humanitarian Programs with the support of Embassies of Russia in India and Indian partners, the show is a collection of graphic works in addition to paintings.

It uses arts as an intrinsic value to foster diplomatic relations between Russia and India, as Vitaly believes there is no other medium with an equally powerful appeal. Its impact on policies, government and people is far-reaching and everlasting. Using this understanding, she has attempted to get politics and people closer. “Diplomacy requires peaceful means to stimulate continued conversation and what better than art? It’s a remedy that can treat any condition, quickly and accurately,” says Vitaly.

Opening Russia 2019 will be exhibited in Bikaner, where it will partake in the camel festival, in addition to Jaipur, Kota and Digha. It will include interactive talks and presentations. The idea is to fundamentally popularise academic, realistic forms of art. “We firmly stand on the positions that the western art world is in a state of moral decay and craft degradation.

The market dictates its culture and profanes creativity. Often, in order to become famous and rich, the artist does not have to be talented, it is not necessary to be moral, educated and a trained person,” she says, believing that only when there is honesty in art, can there be truthfulness within the artist. On view till January 4, from 11 am to 7 pm, Arpana Fine Arts Gallery, Siri Fort Institutional Area.