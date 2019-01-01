Parking fees hiked by two municipal bodies in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the city’s air quality touching the ‘Severe’ level frequently in December, as per the National Air Quality Index (NAQI), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday ordered municipal corporations to hike their parking fees by four times.

Till the filing of this report, only the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had issued orders to that effect. For the public, it means `10 per hour parking charge for bikers is up to `40, and that of motorists is up from `20 per hour to `80.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), formulated by the Supreme Court mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority, recommends quadrupling of the parking fee when air quality reaches the ‘very poor’ level.

An order issued by EDMC’s assistant commissioner Aman Rajput on Monday read, “All parking contractors under the jurisdiction of EDMC must comply with the DPCC order of hiking parking charges. Failing this, they will be liable to stringent action.”