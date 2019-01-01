Home Cities Delhi

Small goals for big achievements

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
With nother new year upon us, its time to reflect on the one gone by and think about the one we want in future. For better and fuller experiences, begin by taking small steps today. 
Clear your spaceNew Year is the time to clear your desk and drawers, as also your kitchen cabinets and bedroom wardrobes. A cluttered space is an indication of cluttered mind and prevents newer things and circumstances from reaching you.  

Get some physical exercise
If you are not into exercising, do not set any lofty goals like cross-training in a gym for an hour. A small walk in your colony park is enough — and do this daily. Just do this for 21 days and you will realize that it has become a habit you cannot change!

Change what you eat
Get away from foods that take a toll on your health like deep-fried dishes, fast food items and unhealthy snacks and go for healthier options like fruits and nuts. If you must eat potato chips, opt for baked ones and not the fried potato chips. 

Develop reading habit
A book is a person’s best friend. Pick up one today, and make it a habit to read at least two pages every day. If you are not the one who digs books, pick up comics. Reading is good for mental and emotional wellbeing. 

Learn something new
Learning a new skill activates the brain’s cognitive cells which improves memory, both short term and long-term. Join a dance or a music class, enroll in a cooking course or just indulge in gardening. 

Forgive and forget
Say sorry to those you have wronged and forgive those who have wronged you. There is no point entering a new year with old resentments. 

