The road ahead for the real estate sector

Lending to the real estate market has now entered a difficult phase. From cautious lending by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) some years ago to the present conundrum, funding has come to a trickle.While developers owe a whopping `2,60,000 crore to NBFCs, default by a leading NBFC has made things difficult with banks and mutual funds now a bit paranoid.

What has happened?

Over the years, dependence on NBFCs had increased due to easy availability of cash, operational ease and banks reducing exposure. Outstanding credit by NBFCs/HFCs to developers increased four times from `64,000 crore in FY 2011-12 to about `2,60,000 crore till 2017-18. Refinance provided by NBFCs had become the lifeline for developers to service old debt obligations and to reduce interest costs. However, the refinance market has now come to a standstill.

Serious impact

This likely to have an impact in the near and long-term, with the number of deals falling significantly. Meanwhile, interest rates have increased by 150 basis points for those in need of funds. Lending at a higher rate may appear favourable for lenders in short-term, but this may eventually lead to higher NPAs in the long term.

Amidst all this, consumers too continue to suffer. Some NBFCs have even deferred home loans to buyers as they try to factor in the impact of the crisis. Relaxation in loan-to-value norms is also expected to be discontinued as lenders are now cautious in sanctioning home loans. Moreover, any subvention schemes by developers have been put on hold by banks as well as NBFCs. Sales in the residential segment have been driven by buyers’ preferences for projects with occupancy certificate to avoid paying GST. This has led to developers depending on NBFCs for funding during the construction phase.

This is likely to affect the revival of the segment, which has witnessed signs of recovery in 2018. The crisis is expected to drive consolidation and developers with high leverage would be left with no option but to hand over projects to lenders.

But there is another side to this story. The current crisis is also likely to result in the emergence of NBFCs/HFCs as developers having taken over projects. NBFCs floated by large corporates and with presence across the value chain could vertically integrate to form large entities with construction, finance and marketing expertise.