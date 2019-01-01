Home Cities Delhi

Vanitha Mathil: National capital extend support to Kerala women's wall

The demonstration was held outside Kerala House here in Jantar Mantar

Published: 01st January 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 11:43 PM

Women's Wall conducted in Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Facebook/Charmy Jayasree Harikrishnan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of women here on Tuesday expressed solidarity with protesters in Kerala who formed a 'Women's wall', demanding gender equality and justice for all.

The demonstration was held outside Kerala House here in Jantar Mantar where members of National Federation of Indian Women held placards saying, "Equality and Justice is Women's Constitutional Right".

The 'Women's wall' was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

The participants consider the campaign as an expression of unity against 'Brahmanical Patriachy'.

Lakhs of women from various walks of life participated in the 620 km-long state-sponsored 'Women's wall' campaign, stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end in Thiruvananthapuram to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The 'Women's wall' was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government, following massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the September 28 apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

 

