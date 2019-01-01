Vanitha Mathil: National capital extend support to Kerala women's wall

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of women here on Tuesday expressed solidarity with protesters in Kerala who formed a 'Women's wall', demanding gender equality and justice for all.

READ | 620-km long 'great wall of women' in Kerala scripts history

The demonstration was held outside Kerala House here in Jantar Mantar where members of National Federation of Indian Women held placards saying, "Equality and Justice is Women's Constitutional Right".

The 'Women's wall' was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

The participants consider the campaign as an expression of unity against 'Brahmanical Patriachy'.

IN PICS | Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women form 620-km-long wall

Lakhs of women from various walks of life participated in the 620 km-long state-sponsored 'Women's wall' campaign, stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end in Thiruvananthapuram to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

READ | Suspected RSS-BJP workers attack Women's Wall at Kasargod

The 'Women's wall' was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government, following massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the September 28 apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala.