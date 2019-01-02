Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air pollution fluctuates between very poor and severe on New Year

Air pollution level oscillated between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ on the first day of 2019 in the national capital. 

Delhi air pollution

Fog covered the city in the morning hours on Wednesday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air pollution level oscillated between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ on the first day of 2019 in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city on New Year’s Day was 393, which falls under ‘very poor’ category, while the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 402, which falls under the ‘severe’ category.

‘Severe’ pollution was recorded in 16 areas in the national capital, while it was ‘very poor’ in 18, the CPCB data showed. Ghaziabad and Noida had  ‘severe’ air quality, while Faridabad and Gurgaon recorded ‘very poor’.

The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers) was recorded at 267 and the PM10 level at 437 in Delhi, the CPCB said.

SAFAR said the air quality over Delhi was improving slowly in spite of adverse weather conditions.”This tends to suggest that no additional emissions are added last night. Moderate wind speed during the day is dispersing pollutants and AQI is likely to improve but no significant improvement is expected as winds are likely to be calm at any time in the prevailing sensitive environment,” it said.

Ahead of New Year and Christmas, SAFAR had warned that any new trigger, particularly due to “open fire and pyrotechnic display (firecrackers)”, will make the air heavier and thicker which may lead to rapid deterioration in air quality to the severe-plus range.

