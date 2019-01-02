Axe falls on three polluting concrete plants in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday directed immediate closure and sealing of three private ready-mix concrete plants at Mukundpur Chowk in west Delhi for their failure to comply with dust control norms in the national capital.

The minister’s direction followed his surprise inspection during which he was accompanied by the SDM (Model Town), police authorities and the officers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

During the inspection, Hussain found gross violations of air pollution control norms. There were no sprinkling arrangement at the site, RMC material, cement was not covered by any sheet, as required and the approach road was full of dust.

Three ready-mix plants were operating at the site whose surroundings were full of dust emanating due to the operation of these plants. Hussain directed the SDM to arrest the owner of these plants for causing public nuisance and air pollution, and jeopardising public health.

He also directed the SDM and the power authorities to disconnect power connection immediately and ensure the plant is shut.

Earlier, on October 26, Hussain along with his team had undertaken a surprise visit to construction sites at Pragati Maidan as well where a new International Exhibition cum Conventional Centre, executive accommodation blocks and a tunnel are being constructed. The minister had found similar violations with no arrangement to sprinkle water, and construction material was left uncovered. The minister immediately asked DPCC to take action against the violators.

All construction sites were without mat fencing to trap the dust. All ‘mat covering’ (green sheets) arrangements were insufficient to mitigate the quantum of dust being generated from the construction sites, reads a government statement.

The inspection was in line with the minister’s order to deal with pollution on war footing.

On October 23, in a meeting with officers of different civic bodies, public welfare department and other agencies, Hussain asked them to be in a war mode to combat air pollution.

The environment minister also reviewed preparation and action plan on dust control and Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is for effective check on air pollution in the city.