BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing cooking up a storm to woo Dalits at rally

This ‘khichdi’ will help create an atmosphere of togetherness,” said Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Come Sunday, the humble ‘khichdi’ (a dish made from rice and lentils) may reach epic proportions, thanks to the zeal of the Delhi BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing for winning over the Dalits in an election year.

If all things fall into places, the BJP’s SC wing can possibly go on to make a world record by cooking 5,000 kgs of rice and lentils together for ‘feeding’ a buzz about the ‘Bhim Mahasangam’ rally, which will be addressed by none other than BJP national president Amit Shah at the Ramlila Maidan.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries had earned themselves a world record by cooking 918.8 kg of ‘khichdi’ at the World Food India festival in Delhi in November 2017.

Not to be undone, the BJP has roped in Nagpur-based chef Vishnu Manohar and his team, who had attempted to cook 3,000 kg of  ‘khichdi’ in a single vat, to cook the ‘Samrasta Khichdi’ at the rally that is expected to be attended by over 50,000 people. Rice and lentils are being collected by the party workers who were sent out all the 70 Assembly constituencies to collect the ingredients for ‘Samrasta Khichdi’. For now, the party plans to cook the ‘khichdi’ on Sunday in the presence of Shah. 

BJP leaders said rice and lentils were collected from nearly three lakh Dalit households in Delhi.“We expect to cover 90 per cent of the targeted three lakh households in the coming days. This ‘khichdi’ will help create an atmosphere of togetherness,” said Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara.

