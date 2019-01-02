Home Cities Delhi

Boy dies in celebratory firing, another hurt in separate case

An eight-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing on  New Year’s Eve, police said on Tuesday. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing on  New Year’s Eve, police said on Tuesday. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place when the child was out ringing in the New Year near his residence in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area.

He was taken the Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The officer said that the information about the incident was received from the JPC hospital authorities at 11 pm.

The officer also said that prima facie, the child appeared to have sustained a bullet injury, but the cause of death hasn’t been ascertained as yet. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report, as it would throw more light into it,” Meena said. 

In another incident in the Welcome area of the same district, a 12-year-old boy was shot during New Year celebrations on Monday. The officer said that the boy is being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and is out of danger.

He said a group of boys, including the victim, were ringing in the New Year on a terrace when the incident took place.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Year’s Eve Celebratory fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp