Boy dies in celebratory firing, another hurt in separate case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place when the child was out ringing in the New Year near his residence in northeast Delhi’s Usmanpur area.

He was taken the Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The officer said that the information about the incident was received from the JPC hospital authorities at 11 pm.

The officer also said that prima facie, the child appeared to have sustained a bullet injury, but the cause of death hasn’t been ascertained as yet. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report, as it would throw more light into it,” Meena said.

In another incident in the Welcome area of the same district, a 12-year-old boy was shot during New Year celebrations on Monday. The officer said that the boy is being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and is out of danger.

He said a group of boys, including the victim, were ringing in the New Year on a terrace when the incident took place.”